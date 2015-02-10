BUDAPEST Feb 10 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering further
investments in Hungary's financial sector after a deal to gain a
minority stake in Erste Bank's local unit with the
government, news agency MTI reported.
Citing President Suma Chakrabarti, Hungarian state news
agency MTI said on Tuesday that the EBRD was not in talks about
any similar deals at this stage.
However, Chakrabarti said the EBRD would be ready to explore
further investments as it was planning to boost its activity in
Hungary in the coming years, with a special focus on the
financial sector.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered a truce to the foreign
banks he has been squeezing for years, saying on Monday he would
make their lives easier in exchange for them lending more to
boost his country's economic recovery.
Under the deal, the Hungarian state and the EBRD will
between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit
of Austria's Erste Bank, hit by levies imposed by Orban's
government.
As well as Erste, Hungary's top banks include home-grown OTP
, Austria's Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa
SanPaolo and UniCredit and Belgium's KBC
.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)