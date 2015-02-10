BUDAPEST Feb 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering further investments in Hungary's financial sector after a deal to gain a minority stake in Erste Bank's local unit with the government, news agency MTI reported.

Citing President Suma Chakrabarti, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday that the EBRD was not in talks about any similar deals at this stage.

However, Chakrabarti said the EBRD would be ready to explore further investments as it was planning to boost its activity in Hungary in the coming years, with a special focus on the financial sector.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered a truce to the foreign banks he has been squeezing for years, saying on Monday he would make their lives easier in exchange for them lending more to boost his country's economic recovery.

Under the deal, the Hungarian state and the EBRD will between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit of Austria's Erste Bank, hit by levies imposed by Orban's government.

As well as Erste, Hungary's top banks include home-grown OTP , Austria's Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit and Belgium's KBC . (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)