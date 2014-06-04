(Corrects figure in paragraph 7 to 3.4 trillion forints from 4
trillion forints)
* PM Orban's government plans to eliminate forex mortgages
* Government awaits final court rulings for legal template
* Should preserve financial stability, contract security-ECB
BUDAPEST, June 4 The European Central Bank
advised Hungary on Wednesday to ensure that any further measures
to help foreign currency borrowers do not upset financial
stability or deplete international reserves.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, elected for a second term in
April, is planning a new relief scheme for households whose
Swiss franc and euro loans have become more expensive to service
as Hungary's forint has weakened.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear the programme will
inflict new losses on the sector after years of heavy taxation
and earlier tough government measures to help troubled
borrowers.
"If the government were to proceed with its plans to
restructure the remaining foreign currency loans, the measures
should seek to strike the best possible balance in order to
preserve fiscal discipline, maintain financial stability, avoid
giving rise to moral hazard," the ECB said in its convergence
report.
EU institutions including the ECB have often been critical
of Orban's government, accusing it of eroding the independence
of Hungary's central bank, judiciary and other institutions.
The ECB said any foreign loan package should ensure Hungary
retains adequate international reserves and that private
contracts are honoured. Hungary's international reserves stood
at 36 billion euros ($49 billion) at the end of April.
Foreign exchange home loans amounted to 3.4 trillion forints
($15.2 billion) at the end of March.
"The government should actively seek to improve foreign
investor sentiment by adopting international best practices on
central bank independence and respecting the existing contracts
between private parties when proposing and implementing
government policies," the ECB said.
Hungary's top court ruled on Tuesday that the exchange rate
margin applied by Hungary's OTP Bank on a foreign
currency mortgage was unfair and invalid, a ruling that could
guide government plans to tackle problem forex loans.
In a broad ruling expected on June 16, the court will
address issues including the exchange rate margin and whether
banks were transparent about unilateral changes to loan terms
such as interest rate hikes.
The ruling will set a firm precedent for similar cases
brought to other courts in Hungary.
Low interest rates made foreign currency loans, mainly in
the safe-haven Swiss franc, popular in Hungary before the 2008
financial crisis, but many borrowers were pushed into default
when the forint's value slid.
Orban's government has said it would eliminate foreign
currency mortgages based on a template given by the court
decisions.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
($1 = 224.1878 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)