* Hungary c.bank, government, ruling party propose tighter
rules
* Frequent controls, on-line access, higher fines proposed
* Brokerage scandals caused steep losses, hurt confidence
BUDAPEST, March 12 The National Bank of Hungary
on Thursday proposed tighter rules to govern investment services
in the central European country after a series of scandals
involving three brokerages and hundreds of billions of forints
worth of missing client money.
The central bank suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor
this week on suspicion that it issued up to 150 billion forints
($526 million) of bonds without a permit.
Another brokerage, Buda-Cash, could not account for about 100
billion forints worth of clients' money last month.
The National Bank, which acts as the country's financial
market regulator, proposed more frequent routine controls of
investment service providers as well as higher fines, on-line
access to databases and more ways to control the flow of money.
The bank said it had coordinated its proposals with the
Economy Ministry and parliament's Economic Committee. The ruling
centre-right Fidesz party also called for tighter rules and the
Economy Ministry proposed revisions as well.
"The examination of Buda-Cash... made it clear that
financial market regulations need significant tightening to
strengthen the security of investment service providers'
clients," the central bank said in a statement on its web site.
It proposed that the current routine audits executed every
five years be done every three years. Fines should be extended
to every employee who commits fraud and capped at 500 million
forints instead of 20 million now.
The central bank proposed that its powers include sending
supervisors to any financial market company whether or not it is
suspected of wrongdoing. It said supervisors should be entitled
to close any open deals to better assess client assets.
The bank said it wanted to audit financial market companies'
information systems for reliability and controllability. It said
its controllers should have remote access to financial firms'
electronic records.
Banks, insurance companies and any other investment firms
should be obliged to maintain named accounts at the central
clearing house as should major individual investors, it said.
It also proposed boosting investor protection and insurance
measures, strengthening auditors and demanding a prior permit
for the appointment of leading executives at investment firms.
The head of Hungary's fund managers association told Reuters
in an interview that the tightening up of the rules should not
be overdone.
($1 = 285.2000 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)