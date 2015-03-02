BUDAPEST, March 2 Hungarian corporate lending
grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, driven
by the central bank's cheap loans programme, the bank said in a
survey on Monday, adding however that other lending volumes
continued to fall.
The bank said the increase was also due to base effects, but
even so, 2014 marked the first year since the start of the
financial crisis when corporate lending increased in Hungary,
adding 0.1 percent to economic growth in the fourth quarter.
But it said business lending outside its cheap loans
programme, which provides funding to commercial banks for free
to lend on to companies, fell by another 4 percent from the same
period of the previous year.
"Lending to small firms outside the scope of the central
bank programme is not picking up despite historically low
lending rates," the central bank said, adding that lending
conditions remained "excessively tight."
Looking ahead, just 16 percent of banks surveyed flagged
easier credit conditions.
The National Bank of Hungary, which could cut interest rates
further from a record low 2.1 percent as soon as this
month, some analysts say, added 500 billion forints ($1.85
billion) to its loans scheme last month to help small firms.
Lending to households continued to fall, it said, but the
pace of annual decline had slowed to 4 percent in the fourth
quarter from 4.3 percent in the previous three months.
It said weak credit supply to households slowed economic
growth by an estimated 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
While banks signalled increased demand for home loans, about
a third of them flagged a tightening of lending conditions in
that segment for the first half, while about half of the lenders
surveyed plan to tighten access to consumer loans.
The central bank said the brunt of tightening was related to
higher payment-to-income levels launched from January to prevent
the kind of unbridled lending seen before the crisis.
Even so, banks expect a continued increase in demand for
both home loans and consumer loans in the first half, it said.
($1 = 270.87 forints)
