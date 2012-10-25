LONDON Oct 25 Hungary will do whatever it takes to exit the European Union's excess deficit procedure and should be able to cap next year's budget gap at 2.7 percent of economic output, State Secretary at the Economy Ministry Zoltan Csefalvay said on Thursday.

Budapest should manage to reach that figure without new fiscal measures on top of those already announced, he said.

It will also able to show the European Commission that it could have a deficit below 3 percent the following year as well.

That would meet EU criteria for ending the excess deficit procedure against the country, he said.

