(Releads, adds quote, context, details on deficit path) BUDAPEST, April 30 Hungary sent an economic projection to the European Commission on Wednesday that it says won't require dramatic policy measures as the new government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who won elections by a landslide this month, takes office. Orban unnerved markets in his previous four-year term with sudden changes in economic policy that were often called unorthodox, such as one of the highest bank levies in Europe. However, he is expected to tread more carefully in the coming period. "We designed a calm, consolidated, balanced economic policy path which does not reckon with serious, drastic changes that would upend this process," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a press conference detailing the economic report. The country will post 2.3 percent growth this year, higher than the previous forecast of 2 percent, while inflation will stay within the central bank's 3 percent mid-term target on the long term, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. The growth projection contained in the 2014 budget was for 2 percent. Varga said the government does not expect austerity measures will be needed to keep the deficit low, while the current account will show a sustained surplus and government debt will decline to 75.2 percent of GDP by 2017. The ministry's statement, which accompanied a convergence report sent to the European Commission, contained the following main figures: GOVERNMENT FORECASTS IN CONVERGENCE REPORT (PCT, YR/YR) 2014 2015 2016 2017 GDP growth 2.3 2.5 2.1 3.1 Exports 5.8 6.8 6.7 6.6 Imports 6.2 6.5 5.8 7.2 Inflation 0.8 2.9 3.0 3.0 Budget gap (PCT / GDP) 2.9 2.8 2.5 1.9 (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)