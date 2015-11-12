BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungary can be "hopeful" about a review of the country's debt rating by ratings agency Fitch due on Nov. 20, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.
If Fitch decides to upgrade Hungary, it will be the first of the three main rating agencies to put the country back into investment grade after being in "junk" for several years.
Varga said a delegation of Fitch was in Budapest last week and had "favourable experiences" about the prospects of the Hungarian economy, adding that, of course, it was up to Fitch to decide.
"In the past one year the Hungarian economy showed results and a performance that I think allows Hungary to get one notch higher," Varga said. "I think we can be hopeful about next week's decision." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.