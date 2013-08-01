BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungarian pharmaceuticals
company Egis posted after tax profits of 2.923 billion
forints ($12.89 million)for the third quarter of its business
year on Thursday, down 43 percent from the same quarter a year
ago.
The figure is also well below the 4.533 billion forint
median forecast of analysts in a poll by business news portal
portfolio.hu earlier this week.
Egis, which makes most of its sales abroad, said exchange
rate changes in the three-month period ending on June 30, led to
a 1.452 billion forint financial loss, bigger by 1.142 billion
forints than in the same period of the previous business year.
($1 = 226.8334 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham)