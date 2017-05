BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungary has signed a 500 million euro credit agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance the development of the country's road network, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.

Varga told a news conference that Hungary would draw on 140 million euros, the first tranche of the EIB loan this year, and planned to use the remaining funds in 2018 and 2020.

Tha EIB loan is for 25 years. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)