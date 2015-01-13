(Adds more comments, background)
* Cancellation of South Stream pipeline throws gas plans
awry
* Will not sell gas storage to Russia - foreign minister
* But has proposed Russia should store even more gas in
Hungary
* Will stick with common EU stance on Ukraine-Russia
conflict
* Arrival of U.S. ambassador good opportunity to resolve
issues
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Hungary, reliant on Russia for
energy but seen by the West as drawing closer to Moscow, wants
to store more Russian gas after a major pipeline plan was
cancelled, its foreign minister said.
Peter Szijjarto said energy issues would feature high on
the agenda in a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel next
month, along with the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. Hungary
gets most of its gas from Russia via Ukraine.
"If there is a country on the globe that is interested in a
quick solution based on negotiations according to the Minsk
protocol that is Hungary for sure," he said in an interview,
adding that Hungary would back any common European line on
Ukraine.
Merkel has said that EU sanctions against Russia could only
be lifted once the Minsk agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian
rebels is fully implemented.
Western partners have viewed with growing alarm what they
see as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's drift into the
Kremlin's orbit, with energy supply being the most important
factor binding Budapest to Moscow.
Orban has denied Hungary was courting the Kremlin. He said
Hungary supported Ukraine's territorial integrity while it also
stood up for its own economic interests.
Szijjarto said he had proposed to Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak that Russia should store more gas in Hungary's
underground reservoirs, following the cancellation of Russia's
South Stream gas export plan.
"With South Stream being cancelled we now have to look for
new ways, how to get new sources and new routes into Central
Europe," he said.
Gazprom has already stored up to 700 million cubic
meters of gas in Hungary since last year.
"The more gas stored here, the better for us - economically,
and regarding energy security," Szijjarto said, adding that no
deal has been reached yet on the issue.
He also said Hungary would not sell any of its gas storage
facilities to Russia. Hungary, in the heart of central Europe,
has about 6 billion cubic metres of gas storage capacity.
Russia's Rosatom will also expand a Soviet-made nuclear
power plant in Hungary. Szijjarto said he expected no risk to
that deal despite a recent weakness of the rouble and low oil
prices which have hit Russia's economy.
TURKISH, AZERI OPTIONS
Szijjarto said Hungary wanted to tap Russian gas via Turkey
as well, and expected intensifying talks with Turkey, Greece,
Macedonia and Serbia about a potential new pipeline that could
follow that route to central Europe.
Azerbaijan remained another possible gas source, he said.
Regional cross-border interconnectors along a north-south
corridor and possible imports from Croatia via a planned
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal there were also desirable,
he added.
Whichever plan works, the EU should assist financially, he
said.
When asked about Hungary's strained diplomatic relations
with the United States over U.S. allegations of corruption,
Szijjarto said the impending arrival of a new U.S. ambassador to
Budapest would be an opportunity to smooth out differences.
"We are totally open and ready to make anything in order to
close the open issues which are burdening the bilateral
political cooperation... That requires openness and readiness
from both sides," he said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai, editing by
William Hardy)