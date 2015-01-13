(Adds more comments, background)

By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Hungary, reliant on Russia for energy but seen by the West as drawing closer to Moscow, wants to store more Russian gas after a major pipeline plan was cancelled, its foreign minister said.

Peter Szijjarto said energy issues would feature high on the agenda in a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel next month, along with the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. Hungary gets most of its gas from Russia via Ukraine.

"If there is a country on the globe that is interested in a quick solution based on negotiations according to the Minsk protocol that is Hungary for sure," he said in an interview, adding that Hungary would back any common European line on Ukraine.

Merkel has said that EU sanctions against Russia could only be lifted once the Minsk agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels is fully implemented.

Western partners have viewed with growing alarm what they see as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's drift into the Kremlin's orbit, with energy supply being the most important factor binding Budapest to Moscow.

Orban has denied Hungary was courting the Kremlin. He said Hungary supported Ukraine's territorial integrity while it also stood up for its own economic interests.

Szijjarto said he had proposed to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that Russia should store more gas in Hungary's underground reservoirs, following the cancellation of Russia's South Stream gas export plan.

"With South Stream being cancelled we now have to look for new ways, how to get new sources and new routes into Central Europe," he said.

Gazprom has already stored up to 700 million cubic meters of gas in Hungary since last year.

"The more gas stored here, the better for us - economically, and regarding energy security," Szijjarto said, adding that no deal has been reached yet on the issue.

He also said Hungary would not sell any of its gas storage facilities to Russia. Hungary, in the heart of central Europe, has about 6 billion cubic metres of gas storage capacity.

Russia's Rosatom will also expand a Soviet-made nuclear power plant in Hungary. Szijjarto said he expected no risk to that deal despite a recent weakness of the rouble and low oil prices which have hit Russia's economy.

TURKISH, AZERI OPTIONS

Szijjarto said Hungary wanted to tap Russian gas via Turkey as well, and expected intensifying talks with Turkey, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia about a potential new pipeline that could follow that route to central Europe.

Azerbaijan remained another possible gas source, he said. Regional cross-border interconnectors along a north-south corridor and possible imports from Croatia via a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal there were also desirable, he added.

Whichever plan works, the EU should assist financially, he said.

When asked about Hungary's strained diplomatic relations with the United States over U.S. allegations of corruption, Szijjarto said the impending arrival of a new U.S. ambassador to Budapest would be an opportunity to smooth out differences.

"We are totally open and ready to make anything in order to close the open issues which are burdening the bilateral political cooperation... That requires openness and readiness from both sides," he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai, editing by William Hardy)