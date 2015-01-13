BUDAPEST Jan 13 Hungary wants Russia to store
more gas in the central European country's big underground
reservoirs to boost supply security, Hungary's foreign minister
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hungary, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas imports, is
seeking to secure new gas supply options after Russia cancelled
the South Stream project last year, Peter Szijjarto said in an
interview. He also said Budapest expected assistance and money
from the European Union in that process.
Szijjarto said he had proposed to Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak that Russia should store more gas in Hungary's
big underground reservoirs. Gazprom has stored up to
700 million cubic metres of gas in Hungary since last year.
"The more gas stored here, the better for us - economically,
and regarding energy security as well," Szijjarto said, adding
no deal has been reached yet on the issue. He also said Hungary
would not sell any of its gas storage facilities to Russia.
Western partners have viewed with growing alarm what they
see as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's drift into the
Kremlin's orbit, with energy supply being the most important
factor biding Budapest to Moscow.
Orban has denied Hungary was cosying up to the Kremlin. He
said Hungary was united with the EU in standing up for Ukraine's
territorial integrity, while it also had to stand up for its own
economic interests.
