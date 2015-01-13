BUDAPEST Jan 13 Hungary wants Russia to store more gas in the central European country's big underground reservoirs to boost supply security, Hungary's foreign minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hungary, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas imports, is seeking to secure new gas supply options after Russia cancelled the South Stream project last year, Peter Szijjarto said in an interview. He also said Budapest expected assistance and money from the European Union in that process.

Szijjarto said he had proposed to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that Russia should store more gas in Hungary's big underground reservoirs. Gazprom has stored up to 700 million cubic metres of gas in Hungary since last year.

"The more gas stored here, the better for us - economically, and regarding energy security as well," Szijjarto said, adding no deal has been reached yet on the issue. He also said Hungary would not sell any of its gas storage facilities to Russia.

Western partners have viewed with growing alarm what they see as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's drift into the Kremlin's orbit, with energy supply being the most important factor biding Budapest to Moscow.

Orban has denied Hungary was cosying up to the Kremlin. He said Hungary was united with the EU in standing up for Ukraine's territorial integrity, while it also had to stand up for its own economic interests. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai, editing by David Evans)