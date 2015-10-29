BUDAPEST Oct 29 Hungary's government plans to
cut energy bills further for households and industrial users,
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Between 2010 and 2014, Orban's government cut energy bills
for households in several rounds, which helped get him reelected
with a big majority in parliament in 2014.
The price cuts were part of a series of interventionist
measures and unorthodox policies by the Hungarian government,
including Europe's highest financial sector taxes and windfall
levies on energy, retail and telecommunications firms.
Janos Lazar, the minister in charge of Orban's office, said
the government would make a proposal on further price cuts for
its Nov. 4 meeting.
"We have a proposal for the government for maintaining the
energy bill cuts (and) to allow a new round of cuts for
households and for energy bill reductions in industry," Lazar
told a news conference.
He said the new proposal would also be a "good answer" for
Brussels, which had initiated an infringement procedure against
Hungary related to its commitments under EU energy policy
legislation.
He did not disclose further details but said the main issue
was energy independence. To ensure that, he said, Hungary must
re-acquire its energy storage, infrastructure for shipping
energy and energy service providers, and must never sell the
Paks nuclear plant.
"These together will open the door for a new round of energy
bill cuts, and could guarantee long-term that people can pay for
their energy bills," he said.
The earlier round of price cuts eroded revenue at largely
foreign-owned energy firms, leading Hungary to buy back several
previously privatised utility companies. It had also bought back
the local gas storage and trading units from Germany's E.ON
in 2012. The cuts also contributed to a plunge in
annual inflation.
Lazar said next year the Hungarian state would provide
natural gas for 3.4 million Hungarian households and electricity
for 2 million households.
Hungary's next election is due in 2018, with Orban's ruling
Fidesz party currently having a strong lead over the opposition
parties in opinion polls.
