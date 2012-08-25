* State secured option to buy local E.ON gas unit in 2010

* PM Orban gives no further detail on planned transaction

* Targets further cuts in personal income, corporate taxes

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 The government will buy back the Hungarian operations of German energy firm E.ON, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, national news agency MTI reported.

Orban's conservative government has already bought back a 21 percent stake in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL from Russian Surgut and a 74 percent stake in vehicle parts maker Raba, to boost the state's business presence.

"We have bought back the MOL shares from the Russians, bought back some water companies ... from the French, we will buy back E.ON from the Germans momentarily," Orban was quoted as saying. He did not elaborate further.

A spokeswoman for E.ON in Hungary declined comment. A spokeswoman for the prime minister's office could not comment further.

Earlier this week Orban told an annual meeting of diplomats that his government wanted to transform energy distribution into a "non-profit activity".

Energy group MOL sold its gas business to E.ON in 2005 in a deal then valued at up to 2.2 billion euros including debt.

In 2010 a previous, Socialist government secured an option to buy E.ON's local gas wholesale business to stop the unit falling into "unwanted" hands should it come up for sale.

E.ON then said Hungary's pre-emption right on E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt ran until 2016.

E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt is the biggest natural gas trader in Hungary according to information published on its website. The company supplies every Hungarian gas distributor and indirectly every household customer.

It was not immediately clear how Hungary, which is under pressure from the European Union to maintain a low budget deficit, would finance the transaction.

Orban, whose government stabilised the budget with a string of unorthodox measures such as Europe's highest bank tax, was also cited by MTI as saying that he wanted further cuts in personal and corporate income taxes.

Shortly after taking office in 2010, Orban's government launched a 16 percent flat personal income tax rate and cut corporate tax for small businesses to 10 percent. Large companies pay 19 percent income tax.

Orban, whose government wants to secure a multi-billion euro financing backstop from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, did not provide further details.

Facing an election in 2014, Orban has also unveiled cuts in social taxes for next year to save jobs and bolster public support as the economy is mired in its second recession in four years. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)