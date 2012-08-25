* State secured option to buy local E.ON gas unit in 2010
* PM Orban gives no further detail on planned transaction
* Targets further cuts in personal income, corporate taxes
BUDAPEST, Aug 25 The government will buy back
the Hungarian operations of German energy firm E.ON,
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, national news
agency MTI reported.
Orban's conservative government has already bought back a 21
percent stake in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL from
Russian Surgut and a 74 percent stake in vehicle parts
maker Raba, to boost the state's business presence.
"We have bought back the MOL shares from the Russians,
bought back some water companies ... from the French, we will
buy back E.ON from the Germans momentarily," Orban was quoted as
saying. He did not elaborate further.
A spokeswoman for E.ON in Hungary declined comment. A
spokeswoman for the prime minister's office could not comment
further.
Earlier this week Orban told an annual meeting of diplomats
that his government wanted to transform energy distribution into
a "non-profit activity".
Energy group MOL sold its gas business to E.ON in 2005 in a
deal then valued at up to 2.2 billion euros including debt.
In 2010 a previous, Socialist government secured an option
to buy E.ON's local gas wholesale business to stop the unit
falling into "unwanted" hands should it come up for sale.
E.ON then said Hungary's pre-emption right on E.ON Foldgaz
Trade Zrt ran until 2016.
E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt is the biggest natural gas trader in
Hungary according to information published on its website. The
company supplies every Hungarian gas distributor and indirectly
every household customer.
It was not immediately clear how Hungary, which is under
pressure from the European Union to maintain a low budget
deficit, would finance the transaction.
Orban, whose government stabilised the budget with a string
of unorthodox measures such as Europe's highest bank tax, was
also cited by MTI as saying that he wanted further cuts in
personal and corporate income taxes.
Shortly after taking office in 2010, Orban's government
launched a 16 percent flat personal income tax rate and cut
corporate tax for small businesses to 10 percent. Large
companies pay 19 percent income tax.
Orban, whose government wants to secure a multi-billion euro
financing backstop from the International Monetary Fund and the
European Union, did not provide further details.
Facing an election in 2014, Orban has also unveiled cuts in
social taxes for next year to save jobs and bolster public
support as the economy is mired in its second recession in four
years.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)