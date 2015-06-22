BUDAPEST, June 22 Hungary's government does not
expect to conclude the purchase of a 15 percent stake in the
local arm of Austria's Erste Group until the autumn,
as the transaction has been delayed by a number of difficulties,
an Economy Ministry official said.
In February, the government and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to take stakes
worth a combined 30 percent in Erste's Hungarian unit. The deal
had been due to close in June.
"We could not stick to the original schedule," State
Secretary Gabor Orban told a press briefing on Monday. "The
transaction will not conclude in this one week left."
Orban said the government, which has set aside 15 billion
forints ($55 million) for the acquisition, would be in a
position to get a "better picture" of Erste's value from a June
30 snapshot of its local operation.
He said a number of recent developments, such as a cut in
Hungary's punitive bank levy from 2016, the settlement of
unlawful increases in costs of retail loans and an ongoing
transaction between Erste and Citibank all complicated the
picture.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Erste was on track
to buy Citigroup's Hungarian retail portfolio.
Orban declined comment on the transaction but said its
outcome would affect Erste's value in Hungary and that was one
of the "tiny" factors behind the delay in the government's
purchase.
Other factors, such as setting up a data room or the
selection of an advisor for the transaction, also took longer
than originally anticipated, he said.
($1 = 272.65 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)