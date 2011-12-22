BRUSSELS Dec 22 The European Commission
has yet to make a decision on talks on giving financial
assistance to Hungary, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
Hungary's second credit ratings downgrade to 'junk' in a
month has heightened the risk of a full-blown market crisis.
Earlier on Thursday, the Commission said talks Budapest had
requested on possible financial support from the EU and the
International Monetary Fund would start in January and would be
formal.
However, late on Thursday, Commission spokesman Olivier
Bailly issued a clarification.
"The European Commission has not decided yet on resuming
formal or informal talks regarding financial assistance with
Hungary," he said.