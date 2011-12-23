BRUSSELS Dec 23 Hungary's prime minister
and authorities have replied to European Commission concerns
over proposed new Hungarian legislation and the Commission is
assessing the response, the EU's executive said on Friday.
"Given the importance of the matters at stake, these replies
require an in-depth assessment, which is under way and which
will be concluded as soon as possible. The Commission will
decide on its next steps in the light of this analysis,"
spokesman Dennis Abbott said in comments emailed to Reuters.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso wrote to
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last weekend asking him to
withdraw proposed legislation, including a draft law that the
Commission and the European Central Bank worry would compromise
the independence of the Hungarian central bank.
The Hungarian Prime Minister and authorities had now replied
to the different concerns expressed by the European Commission
through Barroso, EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding and EU
Economics and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, the
Commission said.