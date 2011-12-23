BRUSSELS Dec 23 Hungary's prime minister and authorities have replied to European Commission concerns over proposed new Hungarian legislation and the Commission is assessing the response, the EU's executive said on Friday.

"Given the importance of the matters at stake, these replies require an in-depth assessment, which is under way and which will be concluded as soon as possible. The Commission will decide on its next steps in the light of this analysis," spokesman Dennis Abbott said in comments emailed to Reuters.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso wrote to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last weekend asking him to withdraw proposed legislation, including a draft law that the Commission and the European Central Bank worry would compromise the independence of the Hungarian central bank.

The Hungarian Prime Minister and authorities had now replied to the different concerns expressed by the European Commission through Barroso, EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding and EU Economics and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, the Commission said.