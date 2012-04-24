BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban believes obstacles to it starting talks with the
International Monetary Fund on financial aid have been
"practically removed", Hungarian state news agency MTI reported
him as saying after meeting European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso on Tuesday.
Orban's separately issued a statement saying the government
would push through proposed changes to a controversial central
bank law swiftly and consult further with the European Central
Bank to resolve a dispute that has blocked the start of talks.
"Regarding the National Bank of Hungary, the government will
take the necessary steps in line with the proposals submitted so
far swiftly and comprehensively," it said.
It had no other immediate comment on the outcome of the
meeting.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)