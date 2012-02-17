* Govt sticks to central bank pay cut, oath of office-deputy PM

* Govt sends response to Brussels on disputed laws-spokesman

* Talks on IMF/EU financial aid could be delayed further -analyst (Adds govt statement on letter to EU)

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Hungary expects further debate with the European Union about some points of its disputed central bank law, which could delay the start of formal talks about vital international aid.

A row over the law, which Brussels says curbs the central bank's independence, derailed informal talks with the IMF and the EU late last year and prompted the European Commission to launch legal action against Hungary last month.

The conservative government has signalled it wants to come to terms quickly to allow talks on aid to proceed, but deputy prime minister Tibor Navracsics said the government expected further talks about two issues in its central bank law: the oath of office and salary of the central bank governor.

He said Hungary would make some concessions regarding the retirement of judges, which the EU has also sharply criticised, but he was cited by national news agency MTI as saying that he trusted "the EU would also be willing to compromise."

Navracsics said Hungary was reluctant to change a public sector pay ceiling, which resulted in a 75 percent cut in the salary of central bank Governor Andras Simor.

The Commission gave Budapest until Friday to respond on how it plans to amend its laws on the central bank, the judiciary and a data protection authority, some provisions of which Brussels says also go against European Union rules.

The government said it sent its response to the Commission on these issues on Friday and also on media legislation, which had been criticised internationally as curbing media freedom.

"The next step in the procedure is the evaluation by the Commission of the responses provided," the government said.

"Previous experience shows that we can expect an objective, impartial, professionally and legally sound analysis from the Commission. The Hungarian Government is committed to European values and remains open to continue the dialogue with all institutions of the European Union."

Besides the issues raised in the EU infringement procedure, the European Central Bank had also criticised the planned expansion of the central bank's Monetary Council and the appointment of a third deputy governor, which it said could curb the bank's independence.

The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in January that Hungary must ensure full independence of its central bank, which implied "reviewing all relevant legislation, including the constitution."

Rehn said then that this would be a precondition for formal talks to start about EU/IMF financial assistance.

The government has not yet addressed these issues.

AID DEAL COULD BE DELAYED

The Hungarian forint and bond yields have rallied over the past weeks, helped by improved global sentiment and government pledges to seek a fast agreement with lenders.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who began to back down on the policies only after the forint plunged to record lows in early January, has said Hungary could start talks with the International Monetary Fund and the EU about a deal in early March.

But further legal debates with the EU could delay the start of formal talks with lenders, as it is the Commission which needs to give the green light to aid negotiations.

"Although the government sends its reply to the EU (on Friday), it does not agree with the Commission's criticism on all points ... and if the Commission does not accept Hungary's arguments then there will be further negotiations," said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

Gargyan said this could further push back the start of formal aid talks.

"So I think a deal with the EU/IMF could be reached at the end of May, early June the earliest," she added.

Hungary needs the new funding deal as it has to roll over about 4 billion euros in external debt this year, on top of substantial forint-denominated debt expiries.

With foreign investors holding about 40 percent of all forint-denominated government bonds, the IMF/EU deal is also vital to restore these investors' confidence in the government's economic policies, tarnished by a string of unorthodox measures. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham/Jeremy Gaunt)