BRUSSELS Jan 17 The European Commission plans to take legal steps against Hungary over the country's laws on its central bank, judiciary and data protection, an EU official said on Tuesday.

The European Union also said that change to Hungary's recent central bank law was a pre-condition for the resumption of talks on financial assistance, and that Budapest had one month in which to respond to the EU's concerns, the official said.

If if failed to respond within a month, Hungary would face legal action.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EU's college of commissioners. (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Writing by Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)