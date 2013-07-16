BUDAPEST, July 16 Hungary is unlikely to
consider joining the crisis-hit euro zone in the next decade,
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that the
central European country had to strengthen its economy before
entering the currency bloc.
Orban told an annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats that
Hungary should start thinking about joining the euro area only
after its per capita levels of gross domestic product reach 90
percent of the most developed, "core" member states of the
currency bloc.
Orban cited Poland, the region's biggest economy as an
example, which was once considered a front-runner to adopt the
euro but had recently flagged it would probably not join the
currency for years.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)