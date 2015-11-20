BUDAPEST Nov 20 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban on Friday said the European Union has faced such
tremendous challenges in recent years that it was high time it
reconsidered the basic parameters binding it together, then
revamp its founding treaties.
Asked about a Dutch proposal to create a tighter core in the
EU with external passport controls, dubbed a "mini-Schengen",
Orban said not only Schengen but other aspects of the EU were
ineffectual today and needed to be reformed.
He said the migration crisis and heightened terror risk made
new security and border control regulations necessary, and the
recent euro zone crisis forced questions about a joint monetary
policy without a common fiscal policy as well.
