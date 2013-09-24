BRIEF-Midven buys a part of business travel company
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's state-owned Magyar Export-Import Bank has issued 400 million euros ($540 million) worth of bonds with the guarantee of MIGA, which is part of the World Bank Group, the Hungarian bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank said the bonds would expire in February 2019, and carried a coupon of 2.125 percent.
Eximbank said the issue was part of its 2 billion euro medium-term issuance programme launched last year. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
* Signs a contract for the sale of shares in Koller Beteiligungs GmbH
March 30 Taameer Real Estate Investment Co Kscp :