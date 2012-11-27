* State-owned Eximbank eyes 2 bln euro in medium-term notes
BUDAPEST, Nov 27 Hungary's state-owned Magyar
Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) is planning to issue up to 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) in medium-term notes, Thomson
Reuters news and analysis service IFR said on Tuesday.
Eximbank, which provides export financing and export
guarantees for companies in the central European country, has
mandated Jefferies International Limited as sole arranger of the
programme and asked both it and Deutsche Bank to arrange
investor meetings in the United States and Europe, IFR said.
Eximbank declined comment on the planned issue.
Hungary, which has been in stop-go talks with the
International Monetary Fund and European Union about a financing
backstop for over a year, has not tapped international markets
for a sovereign issue this year.
It has been issuing forint denominated government papers
smoothly and the government also has significant financing
buffers.
However, the economy is in recession and banks are reluctant
to lend after the government imposed Europe's highest bank tax
on the sector. Foreign banks are withdrawing funding from their
subsidiaries across central Europe, but the deleveraging has
been more pronounced in Hungary.
Credit demand is also weak and, with the help of Eximbank,
the government aims to boost lending to Hungarian firms.
($1 = 0.7713 euros)
