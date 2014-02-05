BUDAPEST Feb 5 Hungary's state-owned Eximbank
has signed a deal with 12 commercial banks operating in Hungary
to provide loans with a maximum two-year maturity for small and
medium sized businesses to boost exports, Eximbank and the
Economy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The euro-denominated loans will have a maturity of minimum 6
months and maximum 2 years, will carry a fixed, favourable
interest rate, and will serve to prefinance exports.
Including this new credit instrument, Eximbank has a total
credit line of over 600 million euros ($810.62 million) to
provide financing for domestic exporters and this can be
expanded, Eximbank and the ministry said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)