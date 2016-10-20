BUDAPEST A Hungarian man has been arrested in western Hungary on suspicion of carrying out a bomb attack in central Budapest last month which police said was aimed at two police officers who were injured the blast, local media reported on Thursday.

Police have said they regarded the attack on one of the capital's busiest thoroughfares as a case of attempted murder and that there was no sign it had been carried out by a foreign militant organisation.

Private news website Origo reported the arrest, citing unnamed sources, and other media said the suspect had been detained in the western county of Zala by the anti-terror police TEK.

Hungary's anti-terror police and the chief prosecutor's office on Thursday did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Sandor Peto and Raissa Kasolowsky)