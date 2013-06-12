BUDAPEST, June 12 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its May policy
meeting (1200)
GYOR - Audi opens new production unit in western
Hungary (0830)
IN THE REGION
BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)
CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian inflation rises to 1.8 percent y/y in May
Hungary's headline inflation rate quickened to
an annual 1.8 percent in May from a 38-year-low of 1.7 percent
year-on-year in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said
on Tuesday.
TABLE
INSTANT VIEW:
Hungary's Richter signs deal on Esmya sale in Latin America
Hungarian drug maker Richter has signed a
licensing agreement with Laboratoire HRA Pharma that allows the
Hungarian company to sell its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma
in Latin America, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
