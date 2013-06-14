BUDAPEST, June 14 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Industry output, final (0700)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Govt debt, Q1 (0700)
SLOVAKIA - Inflation, May (0700)
POLAND - Inflation, May (0700)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary's farm PPI eases to 11.5 pct y/y in April
Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual
11.5 percent in April after a 14.6 percent increase in March,
the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Hungary sells HUF 55.00 bln of govt bonds
Hungary sold 55.00 billion forints ($247 million) worth of
government bonds at an auction on Thursday, the Government Debt
Management Agency (AKK) said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)