BUDAPEST, June 20 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 12-month Tbill auction (0930)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - debt tender (7year bond)
ROMANIA - Romania will announce the winner in the sale of a
majority stake in indebted rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Gyula Horn, the man who tore the Iron Curtain, dies at 80
BUDAPEST, June 19 Gyula Horn, who as Hungary's
last communist foreign minister ripped a hole in the Iron
Curtain in 1989, has died at the age of 80 after long illness,
the government said on Wednesday.
Hungary exposes huge fake sugar deal, suspected tax fraud
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungary's tax authority has
questioned two men over a fake contract that, if fulfilled,
would have involved the sale of nearly half a million tonnes of
sugar - more than the country's annual sugar consumption - and a
massive tax refund.
