BUDAPEST, June 20 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - 12-month Tbill auction (0930)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - debt tender (7year bond)

ROMANIA - Romania will announce the winner in the sale of a majority stake in indebted rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.

Gyula Horn, the man who tore the Iron Curtain, dies at 80

BUDAPEST, June 19 Gyula Horn, who as Hungary's last communist foreign minister ripped a hole in the Iron Curtain in 1989, has died at the age of 80 after long illness, the government said on Wednesday.

Hungary exposes huge fake sugar deal, suspected tax fraud

BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungary's tax authority has questioned two men over a fake contract that, if fulfilled, would have involved the sale of nearly half a million tonnes of sugar - more than the country's annual sugar consumption - and a massive tax refund. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)