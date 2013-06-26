BUDAPEST, June 26 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
No major event scheduled
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - A court is expected to rule that state-owned hydro
power producer Hidroelectrica can exit the insolvency procedure
it entered one year ago
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Rights watchdog votes against monitoring Hungary
Human rights watchdog The Council of Europe voted on Tuesday
not to put Hungary under surveillance over concerns about
changes to its constitution, in a boost to Prime Minister Viktor
Orban.
Hungary plans changes to strengthen small savings banks
Hungary's government proposed an overhaul of the country's
small savings and loan banks on Tuesday in an effort to
strengthen and prepare them for stricter European regulations
and increase their market share.
Hungary cuts rates again, says global markets may end easing
Hungary's central bank cut interest rates to a new low on
Tuesday to help the ailing economy, but indicated that recent
wobbles in global markets may force it to end its nearly
year-old monetary easing campaign.
Hungary's power bourse sees growth with spot market
Hungary's HUPX power exchange, vying with the Prague power
bourse to become a regional trading hub, has no immediate plans
to offer financially-settled products and will focus on boosting
liquidity in the spot market, its new chief said.
