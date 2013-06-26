BUDAPEST, June 26 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

No major event scheduled

ROMANIA - A court is expected to rule that state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica can exit the insolvency procedure it entered one year ago

Rights watchdog votes against monitoring Hungary

Human rights watchdog The Council of Europe voted on Tuesday not to put Hungary under surveillance over concerns about changes to its constitution, in a boost to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary plans changes to strengthen small savings banks

Hungary's government proposed an overhaul of the country's small savings and loan banks on Tuesday in an effort to strengthen and prepare them for stricter European regulations and increase their market share.

Hungary cuts rates again, says global markets may end easing

Hungary's central bank cut interest rates to a new low on Tuesday to help the ailing economy, but indicated that recent wobbles in global markets may force it to end its nearly year-old monetary easing campaign.

Hungary's power bourse sees growth with spot market

Hungary's HUPX power exchange, vying with the Prague power bourse to become a regional trading hub, has no immediate plans to offer financially-settled products and will focus on boosting liquidity in the spot market, its new chief said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)