BUDAPEST, June 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank quarterly inflation report (0800)

BUDAPEST - May unemployment (0700)

BUDAPEST - Govt bond tenders (0930)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Central bank to hold rate meeting (1100)

CZECH - T-bill tenders (1015)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

TAP to carry Azeri gas via Greece as Austria loses out

The group developing Azerbaijan's vast gas reserves has chosen the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via Greece to link to Europe, officials said on Wednesday, defeating the Nabucco West consortium which had backed a route to Austria.

Hungary watching markets for foreign debt opportunities

Hungary is ahead of its borrowing schedule for this year thanks to strong domestic auctions, but is watching the markets for the timing of any future foreign debt issuance, the chief executive of the country's debt management agency said on Wednesday.

Hungary plans new one-off charge on banks in 2013

Hungary's government has proposed a one-off charge on banks, totalling 208 percent of financial transactions tax payments made in the first four months of the year, draft legislation on parliament's website showed on Wednesday.

Hungary's Richter gets license for Acrux drug outside U.S.

Hungarian drug maker Richter has obtained manufacturing and marketing rights from Acrux Ltd for its estradiol skin spray for female menopause symptoms in a number of markets, the firms said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)