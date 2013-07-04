BUDAPEST, July 4 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Top court expected to rule in landmark foreign
currency loan lawsuit (1200)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - May retail sales (0700)
ROMANIA - Final Q1 GDP (0700)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
POLL-Zloty seen outshining CEE currencies, recovering losses
The zloty will rise the most among central European
currencies in the next 12 months as Polish and euro zone
economies gain some traction, a monthly Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday.
New tax may hurt foreign banks' commitment to Hungary-Fitch
Hungary's latest measures hitting banks could reduce foreign
parent banks' commitment to their Hungarian units and could lead
to a downward revision in the local units' ratings, rating
agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
Hungary President sends back savings bank bill to parliament
Hungary's President Janos Ader has returned the bill on the
overhaul of savings banks to parliament for reconsideration,
national news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.
Hungary's retail sales rise 2.5 pct y/y in May
Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales
increased by an annual 2.5 percent in May after a 3.4 percent
rise in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on
Wednesday.
Richter to split shares 10-way on July 16
Hungarian drug maker Richter said on Thursday it
had been allowed to split the nominal value of its common shares
ten-way in a court decision in Budapest, reducing the common
shares' face value to 100 forints from 1,000 forints now.
