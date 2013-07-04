BUDAPEST, July 4 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Top court expected to rule in landmark foreign currency loan lawsuit (1200)

CZECH - May retail sales (0700)

ROMANIA - Final Q1 GDP (0700)

POLL-Zloty seen outshining CEE currencies, recovering losses

The zloty will rise the most among central European currencies in the next 12 months as Polish and euro zone economies gain some traction, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

New tax may hurt foreign banks' commitment to Hungary-Fitch

Hungary's latest measures hitting banks could reduce foreign parent banks' commitment to their Hungarian units and could lead to a downward revision in the local units' ratings, rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.

Hungary President sends back savings bank bill to parliament

Hungary's President Janos Ader has returned the bill on the overhaul of savings banks to parliament for reconsideration, national news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.

Hungary's retail sales rise 2.5 pct y/y in May

Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales increased by an annual 2.5 percent in May after a 3.4 percent rise in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Richter to split shares 10-way on July 16

Hungarian drug maker Richter said on Thursday it had been allowed to split the nominal value of its common shares ten-way in a court decision in Budapest, reducing the common shares' face value to 100 forints from 1,000 forints now.