BUDAPEST Nov 7 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom Q3 results and news
conference (0700)
BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish end-Oct international
reserves figures (0730)
BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to Permanent
Council of Hungarians (0800)
BUDAPEST - Conference on business lending, speakers include
central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog (0830)
BUDAPEST - Central bank presents regular report on financial
stability (0900)
BUDAPEST - 12-month treasury bill tender (1030)
BUDAPEST - German Chamber of Commerce conference, speakers
include Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, some former ministers and
former central bankers (1300)
BUDAPEST - Oct budget balance (1500)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei in
three-year treasury bonds
ROMANIA - Largest listed bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, releases nine-month
financial results (0700)
ROMANIA - Top oil and gas firm Petrom,
controlled by Austria's OMV, releases Q3-2013
financial results (0730)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Komercni Banka to release third
quarter results (0800), hold news conference (0930)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Betting company Fortuna to
release third half results (0900)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Foreign reserves 10/13 (1000)
BULGARIA - Sept output data (1000)
ROMANIA - Romania's central bank will release its new
inflation report in a news conference held by Governor Mugur
Isarescu (1000)
CZECH REPUBLIC - 1.50 pct/19 bond auction 2nd
round, 2.50 pct/28 bond auction 2nd round (1215)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech central bank governing board to meet
on interest rates (1300)
POLAND - Central bank fx reserves (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary may delay broad FX loan relief until elections
Hungary's government could wait up to six months for the
country's top court to clarify the legal situation around
foreign currency mortgages before it presents a plan to unwind
them, the economy minister said on Wednesday.
CEE power regulators sign declaration to curb consumer
prices
Power regulators from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland
and Slovakia on Wednesday signed a joint declaration aimed at
curbing consumer energy prices.
POLL-CEE currencies seen firming over 12 months, forint may
be volatile
Central European currencies are set to firm against the euro
in the next 12 months, helped by economic recovery in Europe and
relatively sound current account balances, a Reuters poll shows.
Hungary PM courts diaspora vote for 2014 election
Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged Hungary's large ethnic
diaspora on Wednesday to exercise their newly won right to vote
in next year's national election, hoping they will help to
further cement his grip on power.
Hungary eyes further $2 bln FX bond sale in 2013 -Bloomberg
Hungary plans to issue about $2 billion in foreign currency
debt in the remainder of the year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Hungary's retail sales rise 0.3 pct y/y in Sept -stats
Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose
by an annual 0.3 percent in September after a revised 1.4
percent year-on-year increase in August, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
Hungary offers $1.2 bln of bonds linked to Richter shares
Hungary's state asset manager MNV is selling up to 900
million euros ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds due in 2019 and
exchangeable for shares in drug maker Richter, with
the issue funding the redemption of an earlier issue.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)