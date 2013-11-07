BUDAPEST Nov 7 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom Q3 results and news conference (0700)

BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish end-Oct international reserves figures (0730)

BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to Permanent Council of Hungarians (0800)

BUDAPEST - Conference on business lending, speakers include central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog (0830)

BUDAPEST - Central bank presents regular report on financial stability (0900)

BUDAPEST - 12-month treasury bill tender (1030)

BUDAPEST - German Chamber of Commerce conference, speakers include Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, some former ministers and former central bankers (1300)

BUDAPEST - Oct budget balance (1500)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei in three-year treasury bonds

ROMANIA - Largest listed bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, releases nine-month financial results (0700)

ROMANIA - Top oil and gas firm Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV, releases Q3-2013 financial results (0730)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Komercni Banka to release third quarter results (0800), hold news conference (0930)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Betting company Fortuna to release third half results (0900)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Foreign reserves 10/13 (1000)

BULGARIA - Sept output data (1000)

ROMANIA - Romania's central bank will release its new inflation report in a news conference held by Governor Mugur Isarescu (1000)

CZECH REPUBLIC - 1.50 pct/19 bond auction 2nd round, 2.50 pct/28 bond auction 2nd round (1215)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates (1300)

POLAND - Central bank fx reserves (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary may delay broad FX loan relief until elections

Hungary's government could wait up to six months for the country's top court to clarify the legal situation around foreign currency mortgages before it presents a plan to unwind them, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

CEE power regulators sign declaration to curb consumer prices

Power regulators from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Wednesday signed a joint declaration aimed at curbing consumer energy prices.

POLL-CEE currencies seen firming over 12 months, forint may be volatile

Central European currencies are set to firm against the euro in the next 12 months, helped by economic recovery in Europe and relatively sound current account balances, a Reuters poll shows.

Hungary PM courts diaspora vote for 2014 election

Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged Hungary's large ethnic diaspora on Wednesday to exercise their newly won right to vote in next year's national election, hoping they will help to further cement his grip on power.

Hungary eyes further $2 bln FX bond sale in 2013 -Bloomberg

Hungary plans to issue about $2 billion in foreign currency debt in the remainder of the year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday.

Hungary's retail sales rise 0.3 pct y/y in Sept -stats

Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 0.3 percent in September after a revised 1.4 percent year-on-year increase in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Hungary offers $1.2 bln of bonds linked to Richter shares

Hungary's state asset manager MNV is selling up to 900 million euros ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds due in 2019 and exchangeable for shares in drug maker Richter, with the issue funding the redemption of an earlier issue. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)