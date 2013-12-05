BUDAPEST Dec 5 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 12-month T-bill auction (1030)
IN THE REGION
CZECH -retail sales data Oct (0800)
ROMANIA - wage data
ROMANIA - government bond tender
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Magyar Telekom not planning to pay dividend on 2013
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Magyar Telekom is not
planning to pay any dividends on 2013 earnings as it wants to
keep its gearing in a targeted range, and current operating
conditions are unlikely to allow dividend payment, the firm said
on Wednesday.
POLL-CEE currencies seen recovering from falls, zloty leads
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Central European currencies,
which fell in the past days against the euro, are expected to
strengthen over the next 12 month, including the Czech crown
which could firm beyond the central bank's threshold of 27 per
euro.
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Seven of Hungary's central bank
policy makers voted last month to cut the base rate by another
20 basis points to a new low of 3.2 percent, while one
member voted for a slowdown in the pace of easing, the meeting's
minutes showed on Wednesday.
Hungary's retail sales rise 2.5 pct y/y in Oct -stats
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 2.5 percent in
October after a 0.3 percent year-on-year increase in September,
the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
Hungary's final Q3 GDP +1.8 pct y/y vs prelim 1.7 pct
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Hungary's economy grew by 1.8
percent in annual terms in the third quarter based
on final unadjusted data, slightly higher than a preliminary
figure of 1.7 percent, the Central Statistics Office
(KSH) said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies rebound on data, Poland keeps rates
on hold
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Central European currencies
firmed slightly on Wednesday after Poland's central bank kept
interest rates on hold and Hungarian and Czech data showed a
slightly improved economic outlook.
UPDATE 1-MOL offered Croatia chance to buy its stake in INA
-Csanyi
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Hungarian oil group MOL
had offered the Croatian government the opportunity to buy MOL's
stake in peer INA, the deputy chairman of MOL's board,
Sandor Csanyi, told business magazine Forbes.
