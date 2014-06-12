BUDAPEST, June 12 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
No events of note.
IN THE REGION
SLOVAKIA - Inflation, May (0700)
ROMANIA - Inflation, May (0700)
BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)
CZECH - 52-wk T-bill auction (1015)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian consumer prices -0.1 pct y/y in May
Hungarian consumer price growth was in negative territory
again in May, data showed on Wednesday, with the pace of annual
headline inflation at -0.1 percent in May HUCPIY=ECI.
TABLE:
Hungary price growth to turn positive in second half -
government
Hungary's government expects price growth to return to
positive territory in the second half of the year after
temporarily dipping into negative range in April and May, the
Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Danone to close three European dairy plants
French food company Danone DANO.PA said on Wednesday it
planned to shut three plants in Italy, Germany and Hungary and
cut 325 jobs to cope with falling demand for fresh dairy
products.
Hungary cbank to weigh need for further easing in June -
minutes
Hungary's central bank will decide on the basis of its June
inflation report whether to continue its rate cut cycle that
brought its main rate to a record low 2.4 percent after a 10
basis point cut last month, it said on Wednesday.
TABLE:
