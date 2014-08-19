BUDAPEST Aug 19 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Philip Morris CR to release first half results (0800)

POLAND - Employment/unemployment, wages (1400)

HUNGARY LIFTS 2014 GDP GROWTH FORECASTS TO 3.1 PCT-MTI

Hungary's economy could grow by 3.1 percent in 2014, more than the 2.3 percent projected in the government's euro convergence report in April, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted by the national news agency MTI as saying.

MOL BOUGHT 80,000 TONNES OF CRUDE OIL FROM KURDISTAN -MTI

Hungarian oil group MOL has bought 80,000 tonnes of crude from the regional government of Kurdistan in Iraq "at a market price", MOL Managing Director Szabolcs I. Ferencz was quoted as saying by the Hungarian news agency MTI. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)