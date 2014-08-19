BRIEF-Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories returns to net profit in 2016
April 21 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co Ltd
BUDAPEST Aug 19 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)
IN THE REGION
CZECH REPUBLIC - Philip Morris CR to release first half results (0800)
POLAND - Employment/unemployment, wages (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
HUNGARY LIFTS 2014 GDP GROWTH FORECASTS TO 3.1 PCT-MTI
Hungary's economy could grow by 3.1 percent in 2014, more than the 2.3 percent projected in the government's euro convergence report in April, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted by the national news agency MTI as saying.
MOL BOUGHT 80,000 TONNES OF CRUDE OIL FROM KURDISTAN -MTI
Hungarian oil group MOL has bought 80,000 tonnes of crude from the regional government of Kurdistan in Iraq "at a market price", MOL Managing Director Szabolcs I. Ferencz was quoted as saying by the Hungarian news agency MTI. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
April 21 Global Top E-Commerce Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on April 24 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pLUypu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)