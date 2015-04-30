BUDAPEST, April 30 Following is a list of events
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Producer prices (0700)
BUDAPEST - Bond auctions (0930)
IN THE REGION
BULGARIA - Finance ministry to publish end-March budget
execution data
CZECH - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR AGM
(0800)
CZECH - Money supply 03/15 (1000)
BULGARIA - PPI data (1000)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
PM revives death penalty debate, draws EU concern
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, under
pressure from a eurosceptic right, said it wanted to raise the
question of a possible reintroduction of the death penalty with
its European Union partners.
Slovakia push for nuclear plant, utility control throws Enel
stake sale awry
Slovakia will talk to Enel about raising the government's
stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne to a majority, pushing the
Italian group to change a plan to sell its entire 66 percent
share to a private investor.
Raiffeisen Hungary to reduce branch network, cut costs
Austrian lender Raiffeisen will reduce its Hungarian branch
network and cut down its costs in Hungary by about 20 percent,
the Hungarian bank said.
Fitch does not see short-term change in Hungary rating
Credit rating agency Fitch does not expect a change in
Hungary's rating in the short term, it said in an emailed
response to Reuters questions just weeks before a regular
review.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)