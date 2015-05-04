BUDAPEST May 4 Following is a list of events in
Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - PMI, April (0700)
BUDAPEST - Final Feb trade balance (0700)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - FX data, April
POLAND - PMI, April (0700)
CZECH - PMI, April (0730)
SLOVAKIA - Budget balance, April (1000)
CZECH - Budget balance, April (1200)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary needs legislation to curb immigration, PM Orban says
Hungary needs legislation to keep out a wave of immigrants
from poor countries, even if it would run counter to existing
European Union rules, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.
Hungary's Orban climbs down on death penalty amid EU uproar
Prime Minister Viktor Orban backed away from suggestions
Hungary might re-introduce the death penalty on Thursday after
angry criticism from European Union allies.
InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in
Hungary
France's largest cooperative group InVivo and CHS Inc, the
leading U.S. farm co-op and a global grains and energy trader,
have set up a grain export and storage joint venture in Hungary,
they said on Thursday.
Abris fulfils Polish watchdog's demand with FM Bank sale
Private equity fund Abris Capital Partners said on Thursday
it sold Poland's FM Bank to a British private equity fund AnaCap
Financial Partners fulfilling a ruling from the Polish regulator
last year, but also said it was not happy with the sale price.
Hungary's March industrial PPI -2.4 pct y/y -stats
Hungary's Central Statistics Office (KSH) published the
following breakdown of March industrial producer price inflation
data on Thursday.
Soccer-Videoton clinch second Hungarian title
Videoton FC Fehervar were crowned Hungarian champions for
the second time on Sunday after second-placed Ferencvaros drew
2-2 at Pecs.
