BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
BUDAPEST, July 29 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - April-June unemployment (0700)
CZECH - O2 Czech Republic to release first half results (0500)
CZECH - Central European Media Enterprises to release Q2 2015 results (0600)
Cheniere LNG could dent Russian gas dominance in SE Europe-sources
Cheniere Energy Inc plans to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to central and southeastern Europe within a few years, a move that with U.S. supplies would loosen Russia's energy grip on the region, sources told Reuters.
Olympics-IOC expects U.S. 2024 bid despite Boston pullout
The International Olympic Committee remains confident the United States will deliver a bid to host the 2024 Summer Games despite Boston's withdrawal from the race on Monday.
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Boston flop a sobering reminder to Toronto
Basking in the glow of a hugely successful Pan American Games Toronto mayor John Tory was looking at an Olympic bid in a more sobering light on Monday as Boston pulled out of the 2024 Summer Games race. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.