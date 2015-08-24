BUDAPEST Aug 24 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - No events of note. Local markets reopen after
4-day long weekend.
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - treasury bond tender
ROMANIA - parliament reconvenes for 3-day session to
reassess proposed tax cuts
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary central bank seen holding fire after steep cuts
Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its base rate on
hold at a record low 1.35 percent at its meeting on Aug. 25
despite a slowdown in economic growth in the second quarter,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
CEE MARKETS-2-Zloty leads currencies lower in risk-off
trading
WARSAW, Aug 21 The Polish zloty led the retreat
of central and eastern European currencies on Thursday, as
lacklustre Chinese industry data renewed a selloff in emerging
markets.
Europe struggles to respond as migrants numbers rise
threefold
More than three times as many migrants were tracked entering
the European Union by irregular means last month than a year
ago, official data showed, many of them landing on Greek islands
after fleeing conflict in Syria.
Hungary says sending thousands of police to border against
migrants
Hungary will send thousands of policemen to its southern
border with Serbia where it is building a security fence to stem
an influx of migrants, a top government official said.
