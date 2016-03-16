BUDAPEST, March 16 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - construction output Jan (0800)
BUDAPEST - Raiffeisen Hungarian unit holds press conference
(1100)
IN THE REGION
POLAND - employment data Feb (1300)
POLAND - wages data Feb (1300)
Poland - inflation data Feb (1300)
CZECH - PPI
CZECH - Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to
release 2015 annual report and results.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarians stage mass rally against Orban's education
reforms
BUDAPEST, March 15 More than 10,000 Hungarians
protested Prime Minister Viktor Orban's education reforms on
Tuesday, in the biggest demonstration against his policies since
a 2014 movement that forced him to backtrack on taxing internet
use.
CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty retreats, fall in consumer prices
expected
BUCHAREST, March 15 The Polish zloty was the
biggest faller among emerging central European currencies on
Tuesday, retreating from a 10-week high against the euro hit the
previous day, on expectations of a further slump in consumer
prices and uncertainty over U.S. interest rates.
UPDATE 4-Hundreds of migrants march out of Greek camp, cross
to Macedonia
MOIN, Macedonia, March 14 Hundreds of migrants
marched out of a Greek transit camp, hiked for hours along muddy
paths and forded a rain-swollen river to get around a border
fence and cross into Macedonia, where they were detained on
Monday, authorities said.
INTERVIEW-Apollo Tyres finds skills shortage in Hungary a
challenge
GYONGYOS, Hungary, March 11 India's Apollo Tyres
APLO.NS, which is building a half-a-billion-euro factory in
eastern Hungary, says it is having difficulty finding staff,
reflecting a wider problem for foreign investors in
Hungary.
Hungary's central bank ready to use all tools to meet
inflation goal
Hungary's central bank is ready to use all available tools
to meet its inflation target and a resumption of interest rate
cuts is possible this year, deputy central bank governor Marton
Nagy said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)