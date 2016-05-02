BUDAPEST May 2 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - PMI data (0700)

BUDAPEST - Parliament session.

IN THE REGION

CZECH - PMI April (0700)

POLAND - PMI April (0700)

CZECH - Power firm CEZ to release 2015 annual report.

CZECH -Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to release first quarter results.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

DDM says has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard

BUDAPEST, April 29 Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Hungary ratesetter Nagy tempers rate cut expectations

BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's central bank is likely to cut interest rates at most twice more during its current cycle, a deputy governor signalled on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of steep reductions.

Hungary's jobless rate drops to 6.0 pct in Jan-March

BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's three-month rolling unemployment rate dropped to 6.0 percent in the January-March period from 6.1 percent in December-February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

