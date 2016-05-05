BUDAPEST May 5 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Richter Q1 results news conference (0700)

BUDAPEST - 12-month bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - weekly government press conference (1130)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - interest rate decision (0800)

ROMANIA - Tbill auction

CZECH - Betting company Fortuna to release Q1/16 results.

CZECH - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. New CNB macroeconomic forcast.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Central Europeans rebuff EU plan to share out migrants

PRAGUE, May 4 Central European countries dismissed on Wednesday the EU executive's proposals to share out migrants among member states, saying any plans for forced relocation of people were unacceptable or, in Hungary's view, amounted to blackmail.

Hungary's Richter Q1 net falls 19 pct, slightly better than forecast

BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian drugmaker Richter GDRB.BU on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as turnover increased and a large one-off gain tempered adverse exchange rate effects.

POLL-Poland's zloty to recover as economy outperforms euro zone

BUDAPEST, May 4 Jitters over Poland's currency may return in coming weeks but the zloty is forecast to strengthen against the euro over the next few months as the economy continues to outperform the euro zone, a Reuters poll of 38 analysts showed on Wednesday.

Hungary to cut special tax on banks further in 2017

BUDAPEST, May 4 Hungary will further cut the tax burden on the country's banks next year according to a draft tax bill submitted by the government to parliament late on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as some sell bonds, pricing out rate cuts

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 4 The forint eased on Wednesday, bucking a mostly firming regional trend on a renewed bout of selling of Hungarian government bonds after the central bank tempered expectations of further rate cuts.

EBRD board approves taking 15 pct stake in Erste Hungary unit

BUDAPEST, May 4 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) board of directors has approved taking a 15 percent stake in the Hungarian unit of Erste Group Bank ERST.VI, an EBRD spokesman said.

Magyar Telekom Q1 net profit surges, exceeds forecast

Magyar Telekom reported on Tuesday a 245 percent surge in first-quarter net profit to 11.46 billion forints ($42.27 million) that exceeded market expectations, partly boosted by one-off gains.

Hungary to hold EU migrant quota referendum by October

Hungary will hold a referendum in September or early October on whether to accept any future European Union quota system for resettling migrants, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

