BUDAPEST, July 8 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Funeral of former PM Horn (0800)
BUDAPEST - June budget balance (1400)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - T-bond tender
CZECH - Trade balance, May (0700)
CZECH - Construction output, May (0700)
CZECH - Central bank minutes from June 27 (0700)
CZECH - Industry output, May (0700)
CZECH - Foreign reserves, June (0800)
CZECH - CEZ noteholders meeting (0900)
CZECH - Debt - Bonds/bills calendar for August (1200)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary's Orban accuses Europe of "Soviet-style" meddling
Hungary accused the European Parliament on Friday of
resorting to Soviet-style methods that challenged the country's
sovereignty by passing a resolution deploring recent changes to
the constitution.
Hungarian parliament passes savings bank bill again
Hungary's parliament on Friday passed a slightly modified
bill overhauling the central European country's network of
cooperative savings banks, extending state control over the
banks despite their protests.
EU's Oettinger says Nabucco route not dead -newspaper
The route planned by the Nabucco West pipeline project is
not dead despite losing out in bidding to carry Azeri natural
gas to western Europe, European Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger wrote in a newspaper column on Friday.
Hungary's May industry output falls 2.1 pct yy-stats
Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual
2.1 percent in May according to preliminary unadjusted data
after a rise of 5.3 percent in April, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Friday.
INSTANT VIEW:
Hungary cbank FX reserves decline to EUR 34.33 bln in June
Hungary's foreign currency reserves declined to 34.33
billion euros by the end of June from 35.31 billion euros at the
end of May, the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday.
