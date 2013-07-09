BUDAPEST, July 9 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Preliminary May trade balance (0700)
BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill sale (0930)
BUDAPEST - Central bank meeting, rates not on agenda (1200)
IN THE REGION
CZECH REPUBLIC - Inflation, unemployment rate 06/13 (0900)
SLOVAKIA - Trade balance 05/13 (0900)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender
The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in
30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks
under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank
said on its Reuters page on Monday.
Hungary's 2013 economic growth could exceed forecast
-minister
Hungary's economic growth could surpass "pessimistic"
government expectations this year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)