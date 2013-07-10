BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
BUDAPEST, July 10 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog to hold presser about teachers' wage hikes (0900)
BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish minutes of June meeting (1200)
CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auctions
ROMANIA - Trade deficit and June CPI data (0700)
ROMANIA - industrial output data (0700)
Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 653.2 million euros in May according to preliminary data, compared with 717.4 million in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender
The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in 30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank said on its Reuters page on Monday.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.