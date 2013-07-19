BUDAPEST, July 19 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
No major scheduled events
IN THE REGION
SLOVAKIA - Unemployment, June (1200)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary rekindles investor fears with FX loan plan
Hungary's new plan to help households laden with foreign
currency mortgages has set off alarm bells for investors who
believe Prime Minister Viktor Orban is restarting a drive that
has already cost big businesses millions of euros.
Hungary PM eyes new ways to help FX borrowers - WSJ
Hungary's government is constantly looking at new ways to
help the country's troubled foreign currency borrowers, which it
considers its number one challenge, Prime Minister Viktor Orban
told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Friday.
Hungary central bank to deliver 12th rate cut to 4 pct
Hungary's central bank is expected to deliver the twelfth
successive 25 basis point cut in its base rate to a new low of 4
percent to help the indebted economy, which clambered out of
recession in the first quarter but remains sluggish.
Hungarians to launch new airline in August
Three Hungarian businessmen backed by Middle East investors
plan to launch a new Budapest-based full-service airline to plug
a market gap left by the collapse of flag carrier Malev last
year.
OTP shares extend losses on fx loan risk
Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank extended losses on
Thursday, falling 2 percent after steep losses the previous day,
pressured by news that the government is planning to overwrite
foreign currency loan contracts to help indebted households,
traders said.
