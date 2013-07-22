BUDAPEST, July 22 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - detailed June budget data (1300)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - 2year bond tender
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
OTP Bank denies CEO Csanyi is retiring
BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary's biggest lender OTP
Bank denied a report on Sunday that its Chief
Executive Sandor Csanyi had sold a large chunk of his shares in
the bank because he is to retire for health reasons.
UPDATE 2-Shares in Hungary's OTP bank dive on fears of govt
clampdown
BUDAPEST, July 19 Shares in Hungary's biggest
bank nosedived on Friday after the chief executive sold off a
big chunk of his equity, frightening investors already anxious
about a planned government reform that could hurt banks' bottom
line.
Hungary rekindles investor fears with FX loan plan
Hungary's new plan to help households laden with foreign
currency mortgages has set off alarm bells for investors who
believe Prime Minister Viktor Orban is restarting a drive that
has already cost big businesses millions of euros.
Hungary PM eyes new ways to help FX borrowers - WSJ
Hungary's government is constantly looking at new ways to
help the country's troubled foreign currency borrowers, which it
considers its number one challenge, Prime Minister Viktor Orban
told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Friday.
Hungary central bank to deliver 12th rate cut to 4 pct
Hungary's central bank is expected to deliver the twelfth
successive 25 basis point cut in its base rate to a new low of 4
percent to help the indebted economy, which clambered out of
recession in the first quarter but remains sluggish.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)