BUDAPEST, July 23 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - Central bank rate decision (1200) and news
conference with Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy (1300)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Central bank to release money supply data for June
CZECH REPUBLIC - Unipetrol Q2 results (0800)
POLAND - Unemployment, retail sales (1000)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
PROFILE-The banker who knows what's on Hungarian PM's mind
Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of Hungary's OTP bank, is one
of a select group of people who know what Prime Minister Viktor
Orban is thinking, which is why markets flinched last week when
the banker dumped 36 million euros' worth of his firm's shares.
OTP chief sells more shares, market wary of govt plans
Hungary's biggest bank OTP said on Monday that the
group's chief executive Sandor Csanyi had sold more of his
shares in the group following a sale of a large chunk of his
holdings last week.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)