WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Government meeting to discuss FX loans
IN THE REGION
CZECH - Telefonica Q2 results (0500)
POLAND - Voting breakdown of cbank's June rate decision
(0800)
CZECH - Bond auctions (1015)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungary says it may cut rates to as low as 3 percent
Hungary cut interest rates to a new low of 4 percent on Tuesday
and said it could eventually reduce them by another percentage
point.
CBANK COMMENTS:
INSTANT VIEW:
PROFILE-The banker who knows what's on Hungarian PM's mind
Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of Hungary's OTP bank, is one
of a select group of people who know what Prime Minister Viktor
Orban is thinking, which is why markets flinched last week when
the banker dumped 36 million euros' worth of his firm's shares.
