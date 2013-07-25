BRIEF-Barry Callebaut CFO expects very strong positive FY free cash flow
* CFO Victor Balli says expects to see very strong positive free cash flow for the full year
BUDAPEST, July 25 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Government bond tenders (0930)
IN THE REGION
ROMANIA - Finance ministry tenders 300 million lei in five-year treasury bonds
SLOVENIA - French President Francois Hollande pays official visit to Slovenia and attends an informal meeting of Balkan presidents
SLOVENIA - Pharmaceutical company Krka reveals H1 business result (1200)
CZECH REPUBLIC - 1.50 pct/19 bond auction 2nd round; 2.50 pct/28 bond auction 2nd round; 52-week Tbill auction (1215)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Finance Ministry macroeconomic forcasts (1400)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Hungarian government says to phase out forex loans
Hungary's government, which faces an election next year, wants to phase out foreign currency mortgages, a minister said on Wednesday, but the country's top businessman said drastic action on the loans would hurt banks and scare off investors.
EXCLUSIVE-Hungary c.banker says bottom of rate cycle not yet settled
The prediction by Hungary's central bank governor that a cycle of rate cuts could end between 3 and 3.5 percent is only one possible scenario and not a decision of the bank's rate-setting panel, a member of the panel told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
